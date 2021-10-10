CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portal, ND

Coming soon: Portal events

Portal Digest
Portal Digest
 6 days ago

(PORTAL, ND) Live events are coming to Portal.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Portal:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HltaW_0cMyrAMQ00

Volleyball at Divide County Maroons (JH,C,JV,V)

Crosby, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 605 4th Ave SE, Crosby, ND

JH starts at 4 PM, with other matches starting roughly 20-25 minutes after the conclusion of the previous match.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zPpZr_0cMyrAMQ00

GooseFest

Kenmare, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Schedule: Bird weigh-ins start today. Lakeview Art Club Wildlife Art Show Sale at MKs Pizza Hub, all week. Sun-up to 1 pm - 2-Person Fun Shoot. $20/Team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25AnU9_0cMyrAMQ00

Dennis Johnson Estate Equipment Auction

Kenmare, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Dennis Johnson Estate Equipment Auction Wednesday, October 27, 2021 – 10:00 a.m. (CT) Auction Location: 9855 56

Portal Digest

Portal Digest

Portal, ND
ABOUT

With Portal Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

