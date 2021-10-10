CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Balfour, ND

Live events coming up in Balfour

Balfour Digest
Balfour Digest
 6 days ago

(BALFOUR, ND) Balfour has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Balfour:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y0B9j_0cMyr9Yw00

balta, nd

Balta, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in balta_nd? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V3Gg1_0cMyr9Yw00

Career Discovery – Rugby

Rugby, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 1123 South Main Avenue, Rugby, ND 58368

Career Discovery is a series of presentations to enable students to gain insight into potential careers.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PdaO0_0cMyr9Yw00

4th Annual Wounded Warriors in Action Pheasant Hunt

Max, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM

We are proud to host the 4th Annual Wild Pheasant Hunt in memory of GLEN SCHREINER! This awesome hunt will include all lodging, meals as well as guns and ammo if needed. Garrison is situated on...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f43W3_0cMyr9Yw00

Cable Device Workshop - Velva

Velva, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 1901 US-52, Velva, ND

One day workshop on using cable devices in North Dakota. Showing basic sets and requirements for devices You may also like the following events from North Dakota Fur Hunter's and Trappers Association

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Balfour, ND
State
North Dakota State
City
Rugby, ND
City
Garrison, ND
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Guns#Balta Nd#Nd One Day#Trappers Association
Balfour Digest

Balfour Digest

Balfour, ND
0
Followers
213
Post
31
Views
ABOUT

With Balfour Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy