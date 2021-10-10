CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnt Prairie, IL

Burnt Prairie events calendar

Burnt Prairie News Flash
Burnt Prairie News Flash
 6 days ago

(BURNT PRAIRIE, IL) Live events are coming to Burnt Prairie.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Burnt Prairie:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l9HUu_0cMyqsnF00

Car , Truck, and Motorcycle Show Downtown

Grayville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Car , Truck, and Motorcycle Show Downtown Hosted By Grayville, Illinois Chamber of Commerce. Event starts at Sun Oct 10 2021 at 08:00 am and happening at Grayville., The Chamber of Commerce will...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WNBaD_0cMyqsnF00

GlasTone Live At Elks Lodge Membership Drive

Carmi, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 217 E Cherry St, Carmi, IL

Make those plans to party with us!!! It's going to be a great show 💋 No cover charge 🤘

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PJ1gc_0cMyqsnF00

Monday Night Carry-out – Denise Rapp’s Moveable Feast

New Harmony, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Denise Rapp’s Moveable Feast – 812-453-6781; Email: deniserapp@sbcglobal, or Facebook friend us at: Denise Rapp’s Moveable Feast Denise’s Commercial Kitchen in New Harmony, is serving, Every...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1exMYU_0cMyqsnF00

FCHS Charitable Foundation Golf Scramble

Fairfield, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 701 NW 9th St, Fairfield, IL

4 Person Team: $200 Entry Fee 8 AM Tee Time; Lunch Provided Fairfield Public Golf Course, NFP

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D2YHx_0cMyqsnF00

Haunted New Harmony Ghost Walk!

New Harmony, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Join us for a 90 minute stroll down New Harmony\'s moonlit streets as we discuss the history and hauntings of this intriguing town. We\'ll pause at the old community house […]\n

Burnt Prairie, IL
With Burnt Prairie News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

