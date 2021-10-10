CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, MO

Santa Fe calendar: Coming events

 6 days ago

(SANTA FE, MO) Santa Fe has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Santa Fe:

HUNKS The Show at Moo-Shine's (Monroe City, MO) 10/28/21

Monroe City, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 19081 Hwy J, Monroe City, MO

HUNKS The Show at Moo-Shine's (Monroe City, MO) 10/28/21 at Moo-Shine's, 19081 Highway J, Monroe City, United States on Thu Oct 28 2021 at 08:00 pm to 10:00 pm

VFW Auxiliary Craft & Vendor Show

Mexico, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

4th Annual Show. We have a variety of crafters and direct sales vendors. There will be a raffle with donations from each vendor. The Auxiliary will have lunch available with a variety of food and...

Women's Exodus Bible Study

Mexico, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

A 10- session study by Jen Wilkin. Join us if you want to: *Learn the deeper theological implications of stories you've known for years. *Understand how God protects His children and prioritizes...

ICRP Leather & Lace Series Member’s Award Banquet

Paris, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

This season is all about you and we are so grateful you decided to spend it with us! 😍 Come have a meal, pick up your prizes, and let’s send our this season with a bang! 🥳 More details will be...

Grit & Grace Baby Goat Yoga - Session 5

Paris, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Grit & Grace will be hosting baby goat yoga for you and your closest friends!! There are 5 sessions and each will be limited to 15 participants. We will provide light snacks, wine/coffee and lots...

CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
Santa Fe, MO
ABOUT

With Santa Fe Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

