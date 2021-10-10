Timber events coming up
(TIMBER, OR) Timber is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Timber:
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Address: 2030 Main St, Forest Grove, OR
Season: Summer Market Hours: May - October 2021Wednesdays, 4:00pm - 8:00pmLocation:Main Street
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Fall is the season mushroom hunters dream about! With the cooler temperatures and increased rainfall comes a stunning variety of colorful and edible mushrooms. Spend the day discovering mushrooms...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Address: 1401 Nichols Ln, Forest Grove, OR
HOMECOMING vs Canby (league) Hosted By Forest Grove Viking Football Moms. Event starts at Fri Oct 22 2021 at 07:00 pm and happening at Forest Grove., Home...
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:30 AM
Address: 2043 College Way, Forest Grove, OR
Applying for graduate school is a daunting task, but the Pacific University Graduate & Professional admissions team is here to help! Drop in to the Application Assistance Virtual Drop in session...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Address: 2102 Pacific Ave, Forest Grove, OR
Stop by the Forest Grove Police Department on Saturday, October 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to drop off your unused or expired medications for safe disposal. We will provide drive-up service out...
Comments / 0