Ruby Valley, NV

Ruby Valley events calendar

Ruby Valley Digest
 6 days ago

(RUBY VALLEY, NV) Live events are coming to Ruby Valley.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ruby Valley:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zLfeL_0cMyqD2o00

Fall Meeting

Halleck, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 1405 Idaho St, Halleck, NV

•• Our fall meeting is right around the corner, be sure to mark your calendar for October 11th. More details to come. We look forward to seeing you there! ••

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GFAD4_0cMyqD2o00

Elko Dems Roosevelt/Kennedy dinner

Elko, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 700 Moren Way, Elko, NV 89801

Special Guest Speaker: Nevada Lieutenant Governor Kate Marshall Dinner prepared by The Star restaurant, raffle prizes & fun cake auction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35ywHP_0cMyqD2o00

Everything Elko Pumpkin Festival 2021

Lamoille, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Explore all upcoming elko events in Lamoille, find information & tickets for upcoming elko events happening in Lamoille.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kDxgy_0cMyqD2o00

Purple Light for Halloween

Spring Creek, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

SCA 2nd Annual Purple light for Halloween will be held on 10/31/21 - Trunk or Treat @ the Marina will be 10/30/21. Please stay tuned for more information on how and when to get your purple light.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aS0oE_0cMyqD2o00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Elko, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Elko, NV 89801

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
