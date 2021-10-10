Drewsey calendar: Coming events

(DREWSEY, OR) Live events are lining up on the Drewsey calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Drewsey:

BINGO Burns, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 118 N Broadway Ave, Burns, OR

BINGO at the Burns Elks Lodge every Tuesday at 6pm. Open to the public Doors open at 5pm.

Pottery Open Studio at Frontier Art Center Burns, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 484 N Broadway Ave, Burns, OR

Come to Pottery Open Studio at the Frontier Art Center every Thursday. All ages and experience welcome. Practice your craft, or try your hand at pinch pots, coil pots, constructing with slabs, or...

Walking Class Burns, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Address: 17 S Alder Ave, Burns, OR

A walking class is being held at the Harney County Senior Center and Community Services Center, on November 3rd, 2020 from 10:00AM to 11:30AM indoors

Courtesy Blood Pressure Check Burns, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 17 S Alder Ave, Burns, OR

The Harney County Health Department is available to check blood pressure

The Harney County Library Foundation Burns, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 80 W D St, Burns, OR

The Harney County Library Foundation board of directors meets the second Tuesday of each month at the library at 5:30 p.m. The meetings are open to the public. For more information, call 541-573-7339