CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drewsey, OR

Drewsey calendar: Coming events

Drewsey Digest
Drewsey Digest
 6 days ago

(DREWSEY, OR) Live events are lining up on the Drewsey calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Drewsey:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OHPO3_0cMyqBHM00

BINGO

Burns, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 118 N Broadway Ave, Burns, OR

BINGO at the Burns Elks Lodge every Tuesday at 6pm. Open to the public Doors open at 5pm.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zi6PS_0cMyqBHM00

Pottery Open Studio at Frontier Art Center

Burns, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 484 N Broadway Ave, Burns, OR

Come to Pottery Open Studio at the Frontier Art Center every Thursday. All ages and experience welcome. Practice your craft, or try your hand at pinch pots, coil pots, constructing with slabs, or...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kt4sB_0cMyqBHM00

Walking Class

Burns, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Address: 17 S Alder Ave, Burns, OR

A walking class is being held at the Harney County Senior Center and Community Services Center, on November 3rd, 2020 from 10:00AM to 11:30AM indoors

Learn More

Courtesy Blood Pressure Check

Burns, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 17 S Alder Ave, Burns, OR

The Harney County Health Department is available to check blood pressure

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f4p9L_0cMyqBHM00

The Harney County Library Foundation

Burns, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 80 W D St, Burns, OR

The Harney County Library Foundation board of directors meets the second Tuesday of each month at the library at 5:30 p.m. The meetings are open to the public. For more information, call 541-573-7339

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Drewsey, OR
City
Burns, OR
Local
Oregon Entertainment
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Center#Art Center
Drewsey Digest

Drewsey Digest

Drewsey, OR
3
Followers
215
Post
108
Views
ABOUT

With Drewsey Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy