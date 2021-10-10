Tupelo calendar: Events coming up

(TUPELO, AR) Tupelo has a full slate of live events coming up.

These events are coming up in the Tupelo area:

Downtown Newport Farmers Market Newport, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Seasons: Summer Market Hours: May 22 - October, 2021Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7am Location: 201 Malcolm Newport, Arkansas 72112

2-Day Farm & Heavy Equipment Auction - Day 1 of 2 - View Auction Catalog Wynne, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 2408 US-64, Wynne, AR

Telescoping Range Finder - Lot #1501, 2-Day Farm & Heavy Equipment Auction - Day 1 of 2, 10/14/2021, Witcher Auctions LLC

Introduction to Pump Systems Operations Newport, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 7648 Victory Blvd, Newport, AR

Does your organization want to identify energy savings opportunities and improve pump system efficiencies while reducing related costs? About this Event Training Topics include: • Why efficient...

TRUNK OR TREAT Bald Knob, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1507 W Center St, Bald Knob, AR

JOIN US FOR AN EVENING OF FUN! COME TRUNK OR TREAT WITH BIBLE HEROES! FREE POPCORN, COTTON CANDY AND SNOWCONES.... 4:00PM -6:00PM

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Searcy, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Searcy, AR 72143

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!