Emington, IL

Emington events coming soon

Emington News Alert
 6 days ago

(EMINGTON, IL) Emington has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Emington:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uvc2r_0cMyq6wy00

Chicago Patchwork Pickup

Cabery, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1693 E 3800N Rd, Cabery, IL

Chicago Patchwork Pickup at Mint Creek Farm on Oct 20th, 3:00pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0px0Xs_0cMyq6wy00

Pontiac Farmers' Market

Pontiac, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 112 W Madison St, Pontiac, IL

Join us every Saturday from 7:00AM-11:00AM June through October for the Pontiac Farmers' Market. The market is held on the historic courthouse lawn. The Pontiac Farmers' Market is an "eat local...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gJzME_0cMyq6wy00

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Pontiac, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 319 N Plum St, Pontiac, IL

Our first live theatrical event since February 2020! An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j58la_0cMyq6wy00

3rd Saturday Howard Street Flea Market

Pontiac, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 517 W Howard St, Pontiac, IL

The 3rd Saturday Howard Street Flea Market is an outdoor flea market located at Pop’s Pop Up (517 W. Howard St.) and the surrounding businesses. The market features a variety of unique and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f9bRk_0cMyq6wy00

Boo-Fest 2021

Pontiac, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 211 E Madison St, Pontiac, IL

Join us for a festival of Fall and Halloween activities for the whole family. Dress in costume to be entered in the costume contest. Register at the Library or call (815) 844-7229.

With Emington News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

