Paradise Valley, NV

Paradise Valley events coming soon

Paradise Valley Times
Paradise Valley Times
 6 days ago

(PARADISE VALLEY, NV) Live events are coming to Paradise Valley.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Paradise Valley:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B4zdS_0cMyq3In00

Picture Retakes

Winnemucca, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 5375 Kluncy Canyon Rd, Winnemucca, NV

• 9-11 graders who didn't have their yearbook/ID picture taken & students who need retakes • Seniors who missed their picture days. • Location: Old Gym Stage • Questions? Contact Mr. Espinola...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zWJoL_0cMyq3In00

Age- and Dementia-Friendly Winnemucca and Humboldt County

Winnemucca, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 118 E Haskell St, Winnemucca, NV

Age- and Dementia-Friendly Winnemucca and Humboldt County meets the 2nd Tuesday of the month at 8am (breakfast!) followed by our meeting. We always end by 9:30. Discussion includes all items...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SJJPV_0cMyq3In00

NAMI Family Support Group—Winnemucca

Winnemucca, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 138 W Winnemucca Blvd, Winnemucca, NV

Meets every Tuesday 5:00 pm – 6:30 pm For More Info Contact: Pam Gubka (775) 304-3434 Judy Robbins (916) 718-3797

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0myV5Z_0cMyq3In00

Joker and Jester Comedy Tour

Winnemucca, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 237 S Bridge St, Winnemucca, NV

Tony Dijamco and Jake Daniels perform live comedy. Seen on Jokers and Jester Comedy Tour- The Movie on Amazon Prime.

ABOUT

With Paradise Valley Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

