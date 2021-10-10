What’s up Valentine: Local events calendar

(VALENTINE, TX) Valentine has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Valentine area:

6th Annual Marfa Open Art Festival Marfa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 102 S Plateau St, Marfa, TX

A three-week arts spectacle featuring a rotating program of visual art and performing art -- Installations, live performances, workshops, music, dance and movement, creative collaborations, and...

Davis Mountains Preserve Open Day Fort Davis, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: Fort Davis, TX

In accordance with guidance from health experts and global Nature Conservancy policies, we must limit visitor capacity—50 users will be permitted to enter Davis Mountains Preserve on October 23...

Marfa: Chinati Weekend Marfa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:59 PM

Address: 1 Cavalry Row, Marfa, TX

The focus of this year’s annual Chinati Weekend celebration will be open house viewing of the permanent collection and an open house dinner for all who gather to be with the art, architecture, and...