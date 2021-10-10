Live events on the horizon in Midkiff
(MIDKIFF, TX) Live events are coming to Midkiff.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Midkiff:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM
Address: 501 West Wall Street, Midland, TX 79701
Join us for an evening of celebration honoring Randy Sims & celebrating the 25th anniversary of Worldview Academy!
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Address: Virtual Event, Midland, TX 79701
I can help YOU reconnect to the love you once shared with your partner...even if they don't want to put the work in.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM
The Rankin (TX) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Midland Texas Leadership Charter Academy (Midland, TX) on Friday, October 29 @ 7:30p.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 1301 North Loop 250 West, Midland, TX 79706
We're coming to Midland, TX--on October 16th and 17th, 2021! The West Texas Metaphysical Life Fair is fun, uplifting, and truly unique.
Comments / 0