Live events on the horizon in Midkiff

(MIDKIFF, TX) Live events are coming to Midkiff.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Midkiff:

Evening of Celebration for Randy Sims and Worldview Academy Midland, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 501 West Wall Street, Midland, TX 79701

Join us for an evening of celebration honoring Randy Sims & celebrating the 25th anniversary of Worldview Academy!

Fixing Your Relationship Simply - Midland Midland, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: Virtual Event, Midland, TX 79701

I can help YOU reconnect to the love you once shared with your partner...even if they don't want to put the work in.

MTLCA Varsity Football @ Rankin Rankin, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

The Rankin (TX) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Midland Texas Leadership Charter Academy (Midland, TX) on Friday, October 29 @ 7:30p.

West Texas Metaphysical Life Fair - Midland 2021 Midland, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1301 North Loop 250 West, Midland, TX 79706

We're coming to Midland, TX--on October 16th and 17th, 2021! The West Texas Metaphysical Life Fair is fun, uplifting, and truly unique.