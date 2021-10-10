Watton events calendar

(WATTON, MI) Watton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Watton:

NA Meetings Iron River, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Iron River is a city in the U.S. state of Michigan. It is in Iron County. Many residents of this place are affected by narcotics addiction. Narcotics Anonymous, a global organization, is a support...

Third Thursday: Locals - October Crystal Falls, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 304 Superior Ave, Crystal Falls, MI

Crystal Theatre is digging into the rich deposits of local talent and bringing talented artists from our neighborhoods to a new audience in a full concert format. The third Thursday of the months...

Planning Team for 2022 Bruce Crossing, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 13909 US-45, Bruce Crossing, MI

Planning meeting for 2022 Celebration Dates - Saturday July 2 through Monday July 4 Think of Themes Consider non-profit status New People and New Ideas Welcome!

homer location, mi Iron River, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in homer-location_mi? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Jr. High Fall Retreat Iron River, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 358 Hagerman Lake Rd, Iron River, MI

Start your youth group year off strong with the wonders of camp in the fall and space for your community to grow! Come for a weekend of fun and adventure with your youth group, complete with...