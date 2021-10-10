CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watton, MI

Watton events calendar

 6 days ago

(WATTON, MI) Watton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Watton:

NA Meetings

Iron River, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Iron River is a city in the U.S. state of Michigan. It is in Iron County. Many residents of this place are affected by narcotics addiction. Narcotics Anonymous, a global organization, is a support...

Third Thursday: Locals - October

Crystal Falls, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 304 Superior Ave, Crystal Falls, MI

Crystal Theatre is digging into the rich deposits of local talent and bringing talented artists from our neighborhoods to a new audience in a full concert format. The third Thursday of the months...

Planning Team for 2022

Bruce Crossing, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 13909 US-45, Bruce Crossing, MI

Planning meeting for 2022 Celebration Dates - Saturday July 2 through Monday July 4 Think of Themes Consider non-profit status New People and New Ideas Welcome!

homer location, mi

Iron River, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in homer-location_mi? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Jr. High Fall Retreat

Iron River, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 358 Hagerman Lake Rd, Iron River, MI

Start your youth group year off strong with the wonders of camp in the fall and space for your community to grow! Come for a weekend of fun and adventure with your youth group, complete with...

CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
Watton, MI
ABOUT

With Watton News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

