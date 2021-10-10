Wallace events coming soon

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wallace, KS

Wallace Dispatch
 6 days ago

(WALLACE, KS) Wallace is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Wallace area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zh5I9_0cMypy7o00

Connecting with Teens with Connected and Computational Learning

Tribune, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 517 Broadway, Tribune, KS 67879

Remember how it was when you were a teenager. Now how you can use Connected and Computational Learning? Photo by cottonbro from Pexels

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dGalC_0cMypy7o00

100 Things to Do in Kansas Before You Die - Book Signing

Goodland, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1222 Main St, Goodland, KS

Roxie Yonkey; Book Signing; Free and open to the public.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TxyOf_0cMypy7o00

monument, ks

Monument, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in monument_ks? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CPYBb_0cMypy7o00

WCED Annual Meeting & Chili Cook Off

Leoti, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 106 W. Broadway, Leoti, KS

Wichita County Economic Development’s Annual Meeting and Chili Cook-off is Wichita County’s best kept secret! Come join us every November for an evening of delicious chili and soup and vote for...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=481V1a_0cMypy7o00

VFW's We Did It Craft Fair

Goodland, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1998 Cherry Ave, Goodland, KS

Craft fair with food and craft booths. Artists from the tri-state region. 9am-5pm.

CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
Kansas Government
Goodland, KS
Tribune, KS
Wallace, KS
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
With Wallace Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

