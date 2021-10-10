Wallace events coming soon
(WALLACE, KS) Wallace is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Wallace area:
Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 02:00 PM
Address: 517 Broadway, Tribune, KS 67879
Remember how it was when you were a teenager. Now how you can use Connected and Computational Learning? Photo by cottonbro from Pexels
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: 1222 Main St, Goodland, KS
Roxie Yonkey; Book Signing; Free and open to the public.
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in monument_ks? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 106 W. Broadway, Leoti, KS
Wichita County Economic Development’s Annual Meeting and Chili Cook-off is Wichita County’s best kept secret! Come join us every November for an evening of delicious chili and soup and vote for...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 1998 Cherry Ave, Goodland, KS
Craft fair with food and craft booths. Artists from the tri-state region. 9am-5pm.
