Wallace events coming soon

(WALLACE, KS) Wallace is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Wallace area:

Connecting with Teens with Connected and Computational Learning Tribune, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 517 Broadway, Tribune, KS 67879

Remember how it was when you were a teenager. Now how you can use Connected and Computational Learning? Photo by cottonbro from Pexels

100 Things to Do in Kansas Before You Die - Book Signing Goodland, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1222 Main St, Goodland, KS

Roxie Yonkey; Book Signing; Free and open to the public.

monument, ks Monument, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in monument_ks? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

WCED Annual Meeting & Chili Cook Off Leoti, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 106 W. Broadway, Leoti, KS

Wichita County Economic Development’s Annual Meeting and Chili Cook-off is Wichita County’s best kept secret! Come join us every November for an evening of delicious chili and soup and vote for...

VFW's We Did It Craft Fair Goodland, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1998 Cherry Ave, Goodland, KS

Craft fair with food and craft booths. Artists from the tri-state region. 9am-5pm.