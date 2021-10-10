CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harper, OR

Harper events coming soon

 6 days ago

(HARPER, OR) Live events are lining up on the Harper calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Harper:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44sB3d_0cMypxF500

Open House at 1415 HORNING WAY

Ontario, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

4 beds, 3 baths in this Single Family located at 1415 HORNING WAY, Ontario, OR 97914. Priced at $379000. See photos, schedule a showing, and request information for this beautiful listing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hMg2R_0cMypxF500

Celebrate Recovery

Ontario, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Celebrate Recovery is a faith-based, life changing, recovery program that helps people to overcome hurts, habits, hang-ups and addictions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jwinv_0cMypxF500

Ontario Informational

Ontario, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 23 SE 1st Ave, Ontario, OR

General informational monthly meeting for members residing near Ontario, Oregon.\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3THXCQ_0cMypxF500

Trunk or Treat

Fruitland, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 100 E 1st St, Fruitland, ID

Trunk Or Treat- Saturday, Oct. 30th from 4:00 PM-6:00 PM Join us for candy, fun, and food trucks! Want to decorate a trunk? Sign up on our website thewvc.org or at the sign up sheet at church

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Q4aH_0cMypxF500

Stewardship party: Burns Paiute Tribe Sagebrush Steppe Planting

Juntura, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Prepare to get your hands dirty! For this stewardship program we will be working in the uplands of Eastern Oregon, supporting the Burns Paiute Tribe's Natural Resources staff with a project...

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
City
Harper, OR
Local
Oregon Government
City
Ontario, OR
Ontario, OR
Government
Harper, OR
