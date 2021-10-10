Harper events coming soon

(HARPER, OR) Live events are lining up on the Harper calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Harper:

Open House at 1415 HORNING WAY Ontario, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

4 beds, 3 baths in this Single Family located at 1415 HORNING WAY, Ontario, OR 97914. Priced at $379000. See photos, schedule a showing, and request information for this beautiful listing.

Celebrate Recovery Ontario, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Celebrate Recovery is a faith-based, life changing, recovery program that helps people to overcome hurts, habits, hang-ups and addictions.

Ontario Informational Ontario, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 23 SE 1st Ave, Ontario, OR

General informational monthly meeting for members residing near Ontario, Oregon.



Trunk or Treat Fruitland, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 100 E 1st St, Fruitland, ID

Trunk Or Treat- Saturday, Oct. 30th from 4:00 PM-6:00 PM Join us for candy, fun, and food trucks! Want to decorate a trunk? Sign up on our website thewvc.org or at the sign up sheet at church

Stewardship party: Burns Paiute Tribe Sagebrush Steppe Planting Juntura, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Prepare to get your hands dirty! For this stewardship program we will be working in the uplands of Eastern Oregon, supporting the Burns Paiute Tribe's Natural Resources staff with a project...