Events on the Maxbass calendar

(MAXBASS, ND) Maxbass has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Maxbass:

October Club Meeting, Winter is Coming! Bottineau, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 2514 2nd St E, Bottineau, ND

Preparation for the 2021-2022 Season! Open to the public; if you are interested in helping to maintain trails or to plan events, join us for some refreshments and find out what we're up to. The...

General Membership Meeting and 2022 Board Elections Minot, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 2400 10th St SW, Minot, ND

Join us for our annual General Membership Meeting and elections. Meeting Agenda Track Rules Classes and Schedule Dirt for Track Financial Report State of the Nodak Speedway Elections Current Board...

Minot, ND Mediumship Gallery w/Tania Rae Minot, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 01:30 PM

Address: 1505 North Broadway, Minot, ND 58703

“Bridging The Gap” w/ a little bit of Heaven on Earth with Medium Tania Rae

Minot State Women's Soccer vs. Concordia University-St. Paul Minot, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 500 University Ave W, Minot, ND

Bottineau Farmers Market Bottineau, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 5th St W, Bottineau, ND

Season: Summer Market Hours: July - October, 2021 Saturdays, 8am - 12pm Location:6th and Main Street Bottineau, ND 58318