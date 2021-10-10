CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maxbass, ND

Events on the Maxbass calendar

 6 days ago

(MAXBASS, ND) Maxbass has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Maxbass:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UkIn6_0cMypwMM00

October Club Meeting, Winter is Coming!

Bottineau, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 2514 2nd St E, Bottineau, ND

Preparation for the 2021-2022 Season! Open to the public; if you are interested in helping to maintain trails or to plan events, join us for some refreshments and find out what we're up to. The...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T8SUa_0cMypwMM00

General Membership Meeting and 2022 Board Elections

Minot, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 2400 10th St SW, Minot, ND

Join us for our annual General Membership Meeting and elections. Meeting Agenda Track Rules Classes and Schedule Dirt for Track Financial Report State of the Nodak Speedway Elections Current Board...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gzehx_0cMypwMM00

Minot, ND Mediumship Gallery w/Tania Rae

Minot, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 01:30 PM

Address: 1505 North Broadway, Minot, ND 58703

“Bridging The Gap” w/ a little bit of Heaven on Earth with Medium Tania Rae

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bjPDJ_0cMypwMM00

Minot State Women's Soccer vs. Concordia University-St. Paul

Minot, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 500 University Ave W, Minot, ND

See Discussion tab for more official info and ticket purchasing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mrNXQ_0cMypwMM00

Bottineau Farmers Market

Bottineau, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 5th St W, Bottineau, ND

Season: Summer Market Hours: July - October, 2021 Saturdays, 8am - 12pm Location:6th and Main Street Bottineau, ND 58318

With Maxbass News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

