Adrian, TX

What’s up Adrian: Local events calendar

Adrian Digest
 6 days ago

(ADRIAN, TX) Live events are coming to Adrian.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Adrian:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=008Ok4_0cMypvTd00

October Play Day

Hereford, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 AM

October Play Day at 840 Avenue F, Hereford, TX 79045-3312, United States on Sat Oct 30 2021 at 11:30 am

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ydIoO_0cMypvTd00

Disciple Now '21

Bushland, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1800 Simmons St, Bushland, TX

Disciple Now '21 at The Church at Bushland, 1800 FM 2381, Bushland, TX 79012, Bushland, United States on Fri Oct 15 2021 at 10:00 pm to Sun Oct 17 2021 at 12:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01gTw1_0cMypvTd00

Cook Off & Concert (Seth Ward and the Silence) BYOB

Vega, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Come join us for a Cook Off and Concert featuring Seth Ward and the Silence. Come cook whatever you want, prizes to the winners. Start cooking when you want. Want to come eat? Will start serving...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ObB8u_0cMypvTd00

Ogallala Field Day

Hereford, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 540 W 15th St, Hereford, TX

Ogallala Field Day Hosted By Holistic Management International. Event starts at Wed Oct 27 2021 at 09:00 am and happening at Hereford., Water is life! Come and discover different approaches...

IN THIS ARTICLE
Adrian, TX
ABOUT

With Adrian Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

