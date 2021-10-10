CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Creek, NE

Elk Creek events coming up

Elk Creek Post
 6 days ago

(ELK CREEK, NE) Live events are lining up on the Elk Creek calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Elk Creek:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RPkIT_0cMypuau00

Skills and Drills

Firth, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 3200 Gage Rd, Firth, NE

This is a great short course to sharpen your skills and get some quality range time. Where else can you spend 3 or 4 hours on the range with instruction for $35?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S9FxW_0cMypuau00

Annual Women's Retreat

Brownville, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 72898 648A Ave, Brownville, NE

Mark your calendar for Saint Paul Benson's annual Women's Retreat! We'll be on the road to historic Brownville, Nebraska for an overnight stay, great fellowship, and spiritual growth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wlTpP_0cMypuau00

PAINT PARTY, YES PUMPKINS!

Syracuse, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 3010 G Rd, Syracuse, NE

Join us For a customizable stacked pumpkin OR pumpkin trio paint party!! Channel your inner artist and choose your own paint colors to match the interior or exterior of your house! You WILL be...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YNZyI_0cMypuau00

Permanent Make Up Schulung - Ombrebrows - Lidstrich - Ombrelips

Barneston, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: Obere Riedstraße 42, Caka Cosmetics, 68309 Mannheim

Permanent Make Up Schulung - Ombrebrows - Powderbrows - Lidstrich – Ombrelips

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bla2m_0cMypuau00

Chris Jones & the Night Drivers

Brownville, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 126 Atlantic St, Brownville, NE

Copyright © 2017 - Powered by AgriCharts, a Barchart.com, Inc. company. Market data provided by Barchart Market Data Solutions. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational...

CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
With Elk Creek Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

