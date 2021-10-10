Elk Creek events coming up

(ELK CREEK, NE) Live events are lining up on the Elk Creek calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Elk Creek:

Skills and Drills Firth, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 3200 Gage Rd, Firth, NE

This is a great short course to sharpen your skills and get some quality range time. Where else can you spend 3 or 4 hours on the range with instruction for $35?

Annual Women's Retreat Brownville, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 72898 648A Ave, Brownville, NE

Mark your calendar for Saint Paul Benson's annual Women's Retreat! We'll be on the road to historic Brownville, Nebraska for an overnight stay, great fellowship, and spiritual growth.

PAINT PARTY, YES PUMPKINS! Syracuse, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 3010 G Rd, Syracuse, NE

Join us For a customizable stacked pumpkin OR pumpkin trio paint party!! Channel your inner artist and choose your own paint colors to match the interior or exterior of your house! You WILL be...

Permanent Make Up Schulung - Ombrebrows - Lidstrich - Ombrelips Barneston, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: Obere Riedstraße 42, Caka Cosmetics, 68309 Mannheim

Permanent Make Up Schulung - Ombrebrows - Powderbrows - Lidstrich – Ombrelips

Chris Jones & the Night Drivers Brownville, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 126 Atlantic St, Brownville, NE

