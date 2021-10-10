Buckhorn events calendar

(BUCKHORN, NM) Live events are coming to Buckhorn.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Buckhorn:

Wells & Septics – SCRAR Silver City, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1103 Superior Street, Silver City, NM

Classes By Carolyn, sponsor, presents Wells & Septics – A Broker’s Guide To Regs – A LIVE Class in Silver City, NM 4 Hours of Core Elective CE. Learn general & broker information about wells ...

Taxes & Your Real Estate Business - Live Class In Silver City, NM Silver City, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1103 Superior Street, Silver City, NM

Silver City Regional Association of Realtors (SCRAR), sponsor, presents Taxes & Your Real Estate Business – A LIVE Class in Silver City, NM. 4 hours of Education CE. Taxes are a given in life...

Tranquil Buzz Silver City, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 300 N Arizona St, Silver City, NM

Tranquil Buzz Hosted By Steelin Tin. Event starts at Sun Oct 24 2021 at 12:00 pm and happening at Silver City., Steelin Skins Irish, Scottish and American Rock, Folk and Country

Exploring the Exquisite Corpse: Silver City, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 209 W Broadway St, Silver City, NM

Exploring the Exquisite Corpse: Printing collaborative text into an accordion book Sunday, October 10th, 9:30 am – 4:00 pm $135 includes all supplies All levels welcome, no experience is needed...

Willie Green Project Silver City, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 200 N Bullard St, Silver City, NM

Can't get enough of the Willie Green Project? (We're with you!) Missed the show last night? (What were you thinking???) Either way, we've got you covered: Willie and his band are back for an...