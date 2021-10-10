CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willow Creek, MT

Willow Creek events coming up

Willow Creek Journal
Willow Creek Journal
 6 days ago

(WILLOW CREEK, MT) Willow Creek is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Willow Creek area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TVnIt_0cMypspS00

B.E.A.R.S. - Bear Education Awareness Readiness Survival Course - HALF DAY CLASS

Three Forks, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 112 W Farm Rd, Three Forks, MT

Question: “Is a firearm the best tool to stop a bear attack?” The answer may surprise you! A firearm is one tool, but a tool of last resort. The are other effective alternatives, which can be used...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fBCeF_0cMypspS00

Lawn Mower Race

Belgrade, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 205 W Cameron Ave, Belgrade, MT

Gentleman (& ladies) Start Your Engines! Have you always wanted to sup-up your lawn mower and see how fast you can go? This is your chance! Join us at the annual BAC Harvest Party and our first...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kFHYv_0cMypspS00

Sweat It Forward Holiday Party + Fundraiser

Manhattan, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 06:30 PM

Address: 114 East Main Street, Manhattan, MT 59741

Join us for our annual holiday party and fundraiser benefitting Suffer Out Loud ❤️

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bNaO3_0cMypspS00

Wild Game Cooking Class

Belgrade, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 2640 Rector Rd, Belgrade, MT

During this 8 hour class you will learn 3 of Wild Game Chef’s recipes, developed for MeatEater’s recipe content, while learning new skills and ways of preparing wild game. Rick Matney of Wild Game...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E2N1v_0cMypspS00

Ag Committee Meeting

Belgrade, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 10 Main St, Belgrade, MT

This is a joint committee with the Bozeman Chamber of Commerce. Their goal is to recognize and promote agriculture in the Gallatin Valley and to provide education to the area. They have 2 main...

