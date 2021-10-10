Dunn Center events calendar

(DUNN CENTER, ND) Live events are coming to Dunn Center.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dunn Center:

Trick or Trunk Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 141 3rd St W Ste 10, Dickinson, ND

Sunday, October 31, 20214:00 PM – 6:00 PMDowntown DickinsonContact: 701-483-6949Bring your family downtown for a fun, safe, and unique trick- or-treating experience. Costumes and spirited...

Adult Craft Club Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 139 W 3rd St, Dickinson, ND

Crafty people unite! Advanced and beginners welcome. Craft supplies provided for the craft or bring your own current project. For adults 18+.

Tiny Tots Storytime (Ages 0-2) Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 139 W 3rd St, Dickinson, ND

Stories, music, fingerplays, and movement activities for children 0 to 2. Guardian is required to sit with child/children. 20 to 30 minutes in length.

Kids' LEGO Club Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:45 PM

Address: 139 W 3rd St, Dickinson, ND

Kids and teens! Come build to a theme in the Library Community Room. Enter to win a Lego door prize!

Athletic Booster Breakfast Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 105 SE 1st St, Dickinson, ND

Enjoy a delicious breakfast from the St. Anthony Club and support the Trinity Athletic Booster Club! We look forward to seeing you there!