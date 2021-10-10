Live events coming up in Paskenta

(PASKENTA, CA) Live events are lining up on the Paskenta calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Paskenta:

Corning in the Evening @ Corning Healthcare District Corning, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 145 Solano St, Corning, CA

Join us as Corning Healthcare District host the Corning in The Evening for the Corning Chamber of Commerce. This event will be held at their location and will give this business a chance to hold a...

University Prep Varsity Football @ Orland Orland, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:30 PM

The Orland (CA) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. University Prep (Redding, CA) on Friday, October 15 @ 7:30p.

Country Pumpkins Corn Maze All Club Host Days Orland, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 7152 CA-32, Orland, CA

All Clubs and Members are needed to attend the Corn Maze All Club Host Day Events on Saturday, October 2, 2021, Sunday, October 3, 2021 and Sunday, October 31, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m...

Cake N’ Take- November Orland, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 701 4th Street, Orland, CA 95963

Cake N' Take is an exciting and edible spin on the paint and sip trend.

CLEAR CONCERT BAGS Corning, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 2655 Everett Freeman Way, Corning, CA

You are purchasing an approved Rolling Hills Casino and Resort Amphitheater concert bag. Rolling Hills Casino and Resort Amphitheater has a clear bag policy. Please purchase an official, approved...