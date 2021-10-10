CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Paskenta, CA

Live events coming up in Paskenta

Paskenta News Alert
Paskenta News Alert
 6 days ago

(PASKENTA, CA) Live events are lining up on the Paskenta calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Paskenta:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d4siM_0cMypq4000

Corning in the Evening @ Corning Healthcare District

Corning, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 145 Solano St, Corning, CA

Join us as Corning Healthcare District host the Corning in The Evening for the Corning Chamber of Commerce. This event will be held at their location and will give this business a chance to hold a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HqYl7_0cMypq4000

University Prep Varsity Football @ Orland

Orland, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:30 PM

The Orland (CA) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. University Prep (Redding, CA) on Friday, October 15 @ 7:30p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bjwmA_0cMypq4000

Country Pumpkins Corn Maze All Club Host Days

Orland, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 7152 CA-32, Orland, CA

All Clubs and Members are needed to attend the Corn Maze All Club Host Day Events on Saturday, October 2, 2021, Sunday, October 3, 2021 and Sunday, October 31, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PCYTx_0cMypq4000

Cake N’ Take- November

Orland, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 701 4th Street, Orland, CA 95963

Cake N' Take is an exciting and edible spin on the paint and sip trend.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qAOCO_0cMypq4000

CLEAR CONCERT BAGS

Corning, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 2655 Everett Freeman Way, Corning, CA

You are purchasing an approved Rolling Hills Casino and Resort Amphitheater concert bag. Rolling Hills Casino and Resort Amphitheater has a clear bag policy. Please purchase an official, approved...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Redding, CA
Corning, CA
Government
City
Paskenta, CA
City
Corning, CA
City
Rolling Hills, CA
City
Orland, CA
Local
California Government
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#4th Street#Corning Healthcare#Sun Oct 10#Rolling Hills Casino
Paskenta News Alert

Paskenta News Alert

Paskenta, CA
13
Followers
258
Post
522
Views
ABOUT

With Paskenta News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy