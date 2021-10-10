CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Apache, AZ

Fort Apache events calendar

 6 days ago

(FORT APACHE, AZ) Live events are coming to Fort Apache.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fort Apache area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wte6r_0cMyppBH00

2021 "Let God Prevail" Women's Conference

Whiteriver, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 4518 S 7th St, Whiteriver, AZ

Canyon Day Assembly of God, Ezer Warrior Women's Ministry, invites every women to join us for the women's conference. This conference will be two day service with sessions featuring guest speakers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qIKbw_0cMyppBH00

COMMUNITY MEET & GREET - NPC's 9th President - Snowflake

Show Low, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Performing Arts Center Veranda - Northland Pioneer College Silver Creek Campus 1611 S. Main Street, Snowflake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IPFlD_0cMyppBH00

Jack Barker Memorial Golf Tournament

Pinetop-Lakeside, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Address: 4643 Buck Springs Rd, Pinetop, AZ

4 person scramble. October 16, 2021 9:00 AM. Pinetop lakes golf & Country Club. All Golfers Welcome! Entry Fee: $125 per player includes: Golf, Cart, Prizes, & lunch after play. Optional team...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bAUje_0cMyppBH00

Luna Tunes Open Mic

Pinetop-Lakeside, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 257 N Woodland Rd, Lakeside, AZ

Luna Tunes Open Mic is 6:30 pm-8 pm at Unity of the White Mountains, 257 N. Woodland Road, Lakeside. All ages are encouraged to share their talents of music, dance, poetry, drama, etc. on selected...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nGe8m_0cMyppBH00

Apocalodge - HALLOWEEN 2021

Pinetop-Lakeside, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 857 E White Mountain Blvd, Pinetop, AZ

YOU WON'T WANT TO MISS THIS ONE! This year DJ J Alan will be playing to the END. This will be the BIGGEST & BADDEST Halloween Party on the … More

CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
