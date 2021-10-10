Fort Apache events calendar

(FORT APACHE, AZ) Live events are coming to Fort Apache.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fort Apache area:

2021 "Let God Prevail" Women's Conference Whiteriver, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 4518 S 7th St, Whiteriver, AZ

Canyon Day Assembly of God, Ezer Warrior Women's Ministry, invites every women to join us for the women's conference. This conference will be two day service with sessions featuring guest speakers.

COMMUNITY MEET & GREET - NPC's 9th President - Snowflake Show Low, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Performing Arts Center Veranda - Northland Pioneer College Silver Creek Campus 1611 S. Main Street, Snowflake

Jack Barker Memorial Golf Tournament Pinetop-Lakeside, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Address: 4643 Buck Springs Rd, Pinetop, AZ

4 person scramble. October 16, 2021 9:00 AM. Pinetop lakes golf & Country Club. All Golfers Welcome! Entry Fee: $125 per player includes: Golf, Cart, Prizes, & lunch after play. Optional team...

Luna Tunes Open Mic Pinetop-Lakeside, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 257 N Woodland Rd, Lakeside, AZ

Luna Tunes Open Mic is 6:30 pm-8 pm at Unity of the White Mountains, 257 N. Woodland Road, Lakeside. All ages are encouraged to share their talents of music, dance, poetry, drama, etc. on selected...

Apocalodge - HALLOWEEN 2021 Pinetop-Lakeside, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 857 E White Mountain Blvd, Pinetop, AZ

YOU WON'T WANT TO MISS THIS ONE! This year DJ J Alan will be playing to the END. This will be the BIGGEST & BADDEST Halloween Party on the … More