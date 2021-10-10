Live events Joes — what’s coming up

(JOES, CO) Joes is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Joes:

67762 Burlington, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in 67762? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

GARTH LIVE! The #1 Tribute to Garth Brooks Yuma, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 410 W Hoag Ave, Yuma, CO

The #1 Tribute to Garth Brooks Having played to sold-out crowds across the U.S., GARTH LIVE! is a stunning tribute to the music of Garth Brooks featuring Drew Baloh, who has an uncanny resemblance...

Museum Board Meeting Wray, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Police Department: 970-332-4890 EMS Phone: 970-332-4086 Fire Department: 970-332-4421 ------------------------- City Hall Phone: 970-332-4431 Library Phone: 970-332-4744 Museum Phone: 970-332-5063...