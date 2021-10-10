CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Joes, CO

Live events Joes — what’s coming up

Joes Today
Joes Today
 6 days ago

(JOES, CO) Joes is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Joes:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wu6SU_0cMypoXm00

67762

Burlington, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in 67762? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wb5Lx_0cMypoXm00

GARTH LIVE! The #1 Tribute to Garth Brooks

Yuma, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 410 W Hoag Ave, Yuma, CO

The #1 Tribute to Garth Brooks Having played to sold-out crowds across the U.S., GARTH LIVE! is a stunning tribute to the music of Garth Brooks featuring Drew Baloh, who has an uncanny resemblance...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uBfzR_0cMypoXm00

Museum Board Meeting

Wray, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Police Department: 970-332-4890 EMS Phone: 970-332-4086 Fire Department: 970-332-4421 ------------------------- City Hall Phone: 970-332-4431 Library Phone: 970-332-4744 Museum Phone: 970-332-5063...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Entertainment
City
Joes, CO
City
Yuma, CO
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garth Brooks
Joes Today

Joes Today

Joes, CO
1
Followers
232
Post
130
Views
ABOUT

With Joes Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy