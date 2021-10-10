Coming soon: Wisdom events

(WISDOM, MT) Wisdom has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Wisdom area:

HarvestFest 2021 Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1140 Cemetery St, Salmon, ID

HarvestFest 2021 is back! Invite your friends and family for a night of fun, games, chili, and candy! Bring the whole family and invite your friends for this free family fun event! We cannot wait...

Taco Tuesday Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 210 Main St, Salmon, ID

Come join us at the Eagles for Taco Tuesday!!! Why cook supper when you can pay only $6.00 and have supper all ready for you! For more information, please visit the Eagles' Facebook page at...

Antlers Saloon 2021 Hunter's Ball Wisdom, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:45 PM

Address: 43 MT-43, Wisdom, MT

Join us on Friday, October 22nd at the Antlers Saloon in Wisdom, MT for our 2021 Hunter's Ball! Roasted Meat and Potluck Feed starts at 5pm. Live Music by Colt Angell Band, music begins at 7pm...

Moontricks Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 317 Riverfront Dr, Salmon, ID

Moontricks – Canadian Beats meet Guitar, Banjo, and vocals i Event found in :