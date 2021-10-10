CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisdom, MT

Coming soon: Wisdom events

Wisdom Digest
Wisdom Digest
 6 days ago

(WISDOM, MT) Wisdom has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Wisdom area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eakmB_0cMypnf300

HarvestFest 2021

Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1140 Cemetery St, Salmon, ID

HarvestFest 2021 is back! Invite your friends and family for a night of fun, games, chili, and candy! Bring the whole family and invite your friends for this free family fun event! We cannot wait...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JyDMK_0cMypnf300

Taco Tuesday

Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 210 Main St, Salmon, ID

Come join us at the Eagles for Taco Tuesday!!! Why cook supper when you can pay only $6.00 and have supper all ready for you! For more information, please visit the Eagles' Facebook page at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QWwqF_0cMypnf300

Antlers Saloon 2021 Hunter's Ball

Wisdom, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:45 PM

Address: 43 MT-43, Wisdom, MT

Join us on Friday, October 22nd at the Antlers Saloon in Wisdom, MT for our 2021 Hunter's Ball! Roasted Meat and Potluck Feed starts at 5pm. Live Music by Colt Angell Band, music begins at 7pm...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tf8cO_0cMypnf300

Moontricks

Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 317 Riverfront Dr, Salmon, ID

Moontricks – Canadian Beats meet Guitar, Banjo, and vocals i Event found in :

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wisdom, MT
Local
Montana Government
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taco Tuesday#Live Events#Mt#Sun Oct 10#Eagles#Roasted Meat#Potluck Feed#Canadian
Wisdom Digest

Wisdom Digest

Wisdom, MT
4
Followers
217
Post
121
Views
ABOUT

With Wisdom Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy