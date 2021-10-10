CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monument, OR

Live events Monument — what’s coming up

 6 days ago

(MONUMENT, OR) Live events are coming to Monument.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Monument area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eU8lj_0cMypmmK00

QUILT SHOW - 2nd Annual

John Day, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 411 NW Bridge St, John Day, OR

Best of the Old West Harvest Festival and Quilt Show

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uBE4j_0cMypmmK00

Stamped Leather Brush

Canyon City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Address: 118 South Washington St, Canyon City, OR

Students will design, stamp and paint a leather patch that will be applied to an animal brush. Brush is theirs to keep. This class is for ages 16 and up and suitable for advanced beginners and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nn2OZ_0cMypmmK00

Long Creek City Council Meeting

Long Creek, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 250 Hardisty, Long Creek, OR

Second Thursday of every month, 6 pm at city hall, everyone welcome

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ULX83_0cMypmmK00

97825

Dayville, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in 97825? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Learn More

Monument, OR
