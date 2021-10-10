Live events Monument — what’s coming up

(MONUMENT, OR) Live events are coming to Monument.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Monument area:

QUILT SHOW - 2nd Annual John Day, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 411 NW Bridge St, John Day, OR

Best of the Old West Harvest Festival and Quilt Show

Stamped Leather Brush Canyon City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Address: 118 South Washington St, Canyon City, OR

Students will design, stamp and paint a leather patch that will be applied to an animal brush. Brush is theirs to keep. This class is for ages 16 and up and suitable for advanced beginners and...

Long Creek City Council Meeting Long Creek, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 250 Hardisty, Long Creek, OR

Second Thursday of every month, 6 pm at city hall, everyone welcome

97825 Dayville, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

