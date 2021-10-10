CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milledgeville, TN

Events on the Milledgeville calendar

Milledgeville Post
Milledgeville Post
 6 days ago

(MILLEDGEVILLE, TN) Milledgeville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Milledgeville:



17th Annual Chamber Classic

Adamsville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 2915 Caney Branch Rd, Adamsville, TN

Join us on October 27, 2021 for the Chamber Classic! Lunch begins at Noon and Scramble Tournament starts at 1:00pm.



Women's Pistol Classes!! $50-7 Days Per Week!!

Henderson, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 1295 Weaver Thomas Rd, Henderson, TN

ONLY $50!!!!! SCHEDULED FOR YOUR NEEDS!!! INDIVIDUAL OR GROUP!!! ADDITIONAL DISCOUNTS FOR GROUPS!!! Got your carry permit and want additional training?? Maybe you just want to learn home or self...



Freed-Hardeman University Family to Celebrate Homecoming Week Oct. 31 - Nov. 7

Henderson, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:59 PM

Students will take part in a variety of homecoming activities including ALUMination Day, where FHU alumni, from a variety of professions, share their career and life experiences. Additional...



Tactical Medical/Tactical Pistol Combo Class!!

Henderson, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Tactical Medical: Are you prepared to deal with an active shooter and medical trauma in the workplace? At church? At school? At home? In public? The skills learned in this class can help you...



Live at Hillbilly's Wing Shack

Adamsville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 26280 TN-69, Adamsville, TN

Triage Band, known for their "High Energy Classic Rock and Roll to get you moving," is coming to Hillbilly's Wing Shack in Adamsville, TN! Oct. 23, 7-11pm. Come early, come hungry, and stay all...

Milledgeville Post

Milledgeville Post

Milledgeville, TN
ABOUT

With Milledgeville Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

