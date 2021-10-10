What’s up Montello: Local events calendar

(MONTELLO, NV) Montello has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Montello:

Sawyer Brown West Wendover, NV

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 680 Wendover Blvd, West Wendover, NV

It’s hard to know where to start when talking about Sawyer Brown. More than 4500 shows and counting. More than a million miles behind them and still seeing the highway miles click by outside their...

Girls Night Out the Show at Wendover Nugget Casino (West Wendover, NV) West Wendover, NV

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 101 Wendover Blvd, West Wendover, NV

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to West Wendover on Friday October 15th! ________________ GIRLS NIGHT OUT THE SHOW is an intensely exciting Sex God, Ab Party, that will drive...

"SPIRIT CONNECTION FUN BUS TO WENDOVER" W/ SALT LAKE MEDIUM, JO'ANNE SMITH West Wendover, NV

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 100 Wendover Blvd, West Wendover, NV

Take a trip on the Fun Bus with Salt Lake Medium, Jo'Anne Smith. We will have a day of Spirits and Fun with a stop at the Montego Bay in Wendover where you can play slots, tables, or relax the...