Events on the Palmdale calendar

(PALMDALE, FL) Palmdale is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Palmdale:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM
About the Event The Life Relaunch Experience is a two-day facilitated experience designed to enable participants to better understand how their past has shaped their present and will determine...
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 09:30 AM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 01:30 PM
Address: 1563 Oxbow Dr, LaBelle, FL
Florida Concealed Carry Class. Course cost is $45. This is the only class that you will need to get your Florida Concealed Carry License and meets the state statute guidelines. Equipment needed...
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: 218 E Belleview St, Lake Placid, FL
Based in Nashville, TN, Sail On plays the music of The Beach Boys. Performing all of the classic hits, plus some treasures from the brilliant extended catalog, Sail On faithfully recreates the...
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:45 AM
Address: 10947 FL-78, Moore Haven, FL
They were continually devoting themselves to the apostles’ teaching and to fellowship, to the breaking of bread and to prayer.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Address: 7555 US-27, Palmdale, FL
Fisheating Creek Outpost offers camping, paddling, fishing and hiking along one of the most pristine creeks in Florida. We’re based near the small town of Palmdale, just west of Lake Okeechobee...
