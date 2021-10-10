CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palmdale, FL

Events on the Palmdale calendar

Palmdale Digest
Palmdale Digest
 6 days ago

(PALMDALE, FL) Palmdale is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Palmdale:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WiRef_0cMypj8900

Men’s Life Relaunch Experience – October

LaBelle, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

About the Event The Life Relaunch Experience is a two-day facilitated experience designed to enable participants to better understand how their past has shaped their present and will determine...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZA0F3_0cMypj8900

LaBelle CCW 1230PM Class

LaBelle, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 1563 Oxbow Dr, LaBelle, FL

Florida Concealed Carry Class. Course cost is $45. This is the only class that you will need to get your Florida Concealed Carry License and meets the state statute guidelines. Equipment needed...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12u3tg_0cMypj8900

Sail On: The Beach Boys Tribute

Lake Placid, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 218 E Belleview St, Lake Placid, FL

Based in Nashville, TN, Sail On plays the music of The Beach Boys. Performing all of the classic hits, plus some treasures from the brilliant extended catalog, Sail On faithfully recreates the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HuCjr_0cMypj8900

Sunday AM Service

Moore Haven, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:45 AM

Address: 10947 FL-78, Moore Haven, FL

They were continually devoting themselves to the apostles’ teaching and to fellowship, to the breaking of bread and to prayer.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gbCOJ_0cMypj8900

Fisheating Creek Outpost

Palmdale, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 7555 US-27, Palmdale, FL

Fisheating Creek Outpost offers camping, paddling, fishing and hiking along one of the most pristine creeks in Florida. We’re based near the small town of Palmdale, just west of Lake Okeechobee...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Labelle, FL
City
Palmdale, FL
City
Lake Placid, FL
Local
Florida Government
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Live Events#Sun Oct 10
Palmdale Digest

Palmdale Digest

Palmdale, FL
17
Followers
280
Post
518
Views
ABOUT

With Palmdale Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy