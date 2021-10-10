CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sentinel Butte, ND

Sentinel Butte calendar: Events coming up

Sentinel Butte Voice
Sentinel Butte Voice
 6 days ago

(SENTINEL BUTTE, ND) Sentinel Butte is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sentinel Butte:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42WLqG_0cMypiFQ00

Clue (Live Play)

Belfield, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 113 1st Ave NW, Belfield, ND

Clue: On Stage by Sandy Rustin, based on the Paramount Pictures Motion Picture and screenplay written by Jonathan Lynn. This play is a wild romp through the rooms on the Clue game board, with all...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xW7ep_0cMypiFQ00

Belfield Trunk R’ Treat

Belfield, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Spooky Season is near!! If you’d like to decorate your trunk and hand out candy this year, show up Saturday, October 30th on Main St. at 12:30! Feel free to Message Parks & Rec with questions!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0omWcC_0cMypiFQ00

Pendleton Pairing Dinner

Medora, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 300 Pacific Ave, Medora, ND

Pendleton Pairing Dinner at Boots Bar and Grill, 300 Pacific Ave, Medora, United States on Fri Oct 22 2021 at 06:30 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yEaT9_0cMypiFQ00

Live Music with Ted & Kari

Belfield, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 107 1st Ave NW, Belfield, ND

Live Music with Ted & Kari is on Facebook. To connect with Live Music with Ted & Kari, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y3LA8_0cMypiFQ00

Schweigert Ranch Inc. Equipment Reduction Auction

Baker, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Steffes Group Inc. is having Schweigert Ranch Inc. Equipment Reduction Auction in Baker MT on Oct 21, 2021. Preview auction items for sale.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Medora, ND
City
Belfield, ND
City
Butte, ND
City
Sentinel Butte, ND
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Lynn
Sentinel Butte Voice

Sentinel Butte Voice

Sentinel Butte, ND
1
Followers
224
Post
64
Views
ABOUT

With Sentinel Butte Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy