Sentinel Butte calendar: Events coming up

(SENTINEL BUTTE, ND) Sentinel Butte is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sentinel Butte:

Clue (Live Play) Belfield, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 113 1st Ave NW, Belfield, ND

Clue: On Stage by Sandy Rustin, based on the Paramount Pictures Motion Picture and screenplay written by Jonathan Lynn. This play is a wild romp through the rooms on the Clue game board, with all...

Belfield Trunk R’ Treat Belfield, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Spooky Season is near!! If you’d like to decorate your trunk and hand out candy this year, show up Saturday, October 30th on Main St. at 12:30! Feel free to Message Parks & Rec with questions!

Pendleton Pairing Dinner Medora, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 300 Pacific Ave, Medora, ND

Pendleton Pairing Dinner at Boots Bar and Grill, 300 Pacific Ave, Medora, United States on Fri Oct 22 2021 at 06:30 pm

Live Music with Ted & Kari Belfield, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 107 1st Ave NW, Belfield, ND

Live Music with Ted & Kari is on Facebook. To connect with Live Music with Ted & Kari, join Facebook today.

Schweigert Ranch Inc. Equipment Reduction Auction Baker, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Steffes Group Inc. is having Schweigert Ranch Inc. Equipment Reduction Auction in Baker MT on Oct 21, 2021. Preview auction items for sale.