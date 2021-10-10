CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buffalo Gap, SD

Buffalo Gap calendar: What's coming up

Buffalo Gap News Alert
Buffalo Gap News Alert
 6 days ago

(BUFFALO GAP, SD) Buffalo Gap has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Buffalo Gap:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WM0VB_0cMyphMh00

EAFB - Code Ninja

Rapid City, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 5565 Bendt Drive, Rapid City, SD 57702

Learn basic programming concepts including sequencing and algorithms while creating your own game.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a7BZD_0cMyphMh00

2021 Custer Air Guitar Championship

Custer, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 351 Washington St, Custer, SD

We're back! Custer Air Guitar is coming back stronger than ever! This year we're giving away $500 to one lucky shredder! Come watch or if you have what it takes, get on stage! LIVE AT THE CUSTER...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PZGh9_0cMyphMh00

Custer Merchant's Trick or Treat

Custer, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Join us in downtown Custer for a fun night of trick-or-treating at participating local merchants!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nj3p8_0cMyphMh00

Get to Know Girl Scouts - Custer Elementary

Custer, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 1415 Wildcat Ln, Custer, SD

Making friends, testing her strengths, exploring new possibilities. It’s all here for her. Whether teaming up with others or learning to shine on their own, Girl Scouts have the tools and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=241GO6_0cMyphMh00

Elderhostel Excavations at The Mammoth Site

Hot Springs, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1800 US-18 BYP, Hot Springs, SD

Elderhostel volunteers excavate new areas of the sinkhole looking for more mammoths and other species of animals which became trapped and died in this sinkhole death trap 26,000 years ago...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, SD
City
Custer, SD
City
Buffalo Gap, SD
City
Hot Springs, SD
State
Washington State
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#New Areas#Animals#Girl Scouts#Sd Elderhostel
Buffalo Gap News Alert

Buffalo Gap News Alert

Buffalo Gap, SD
14
Followers
207
Post
749
Views
ABOUT

With Buffalo Gap News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy