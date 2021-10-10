Buffalo Gap calendar: What's coming up

(BUFFALO GAP, SD) Buffalo Gap has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Buffalo Gap:

EAFB - Code Ninja Rapid City, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 5565 Bendt Drive, Rapid City, SD 57702

Learn basic programming concepts including sequencing and algorithms while creating your own game.

2021 Custer Air Guitar Championship Custer, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 351 Washington St, Custer, SD

We're back! Custer Air Guitar is coming back stronger than ever! This year we're giving away $500 to one lucky shredder! Come watch or if you have what it takes, get on stage! LIVE AT THE CUSTER...

Custer Merchant's Trick or Treat Custer, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Join us in downtown Custer for a fun night of trick-or-treating at participating local merchants!

Get to Know Girl Scouts - Custer Elementary Custer, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 1415 Wildcat Ln, Custer, SD

Making friends, testing her strengths, exploring new possibilities. It’s all here for her. Whether teaming up with others or learning to shine on their own, Girl Scouts have the tools and...

Elderhostel Excavations at The Mammoth Site Hot Springs, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1800 US-18 BYP, Hot Springs, SD

Elderhostel volunteers excavate new areas of the sinkhole looking for more mammoths and other species of animals which became trapped and died in this sinkhole death trap 26,000 years ago...