Orient calendar: Coming events

(ORIENT, SD) Live events are lining up on the Orient calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Orient:

Faulkton Arts and Crafts Festival Faulkton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

his is the Faulkton Area Arts Councils 46th Annual Craft Fair over Pheasant Opening Weekend! With over 75 Makers, this show traditionally has a large number of quality, handcrafted items! Free...

Independent Members Community Service Redfield, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:15 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 03:45 PM

Address: 111 E 6th Ave, Redfield, SD

Independent Members Community Service Independent members have a community service opportunity to help fill Nutrition Mission Bags at the Redfield School on Wednesday, October 13th and Wednesday...

The Barn Flies Band Ree Heights, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

The Barn Flies Band Hosted By Ten Mile Tavern. Event starts at Sat Oct 16 2021 at 09:00 pm and happening at Ree Heights., Live music to kick of pheasant season.

Denham, with a full band Ree Heights, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Denham is coming back and this time with a full band. Expect more even more energy and excitement.