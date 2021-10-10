Dunning calendar: Events coming up
(DUNNING, NE) Live events are coming to Dunning.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dunning:
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Address: 314 S 10th Ave, Broken Bow, NE
Rummage Sale JMMMC Hospital Auxiliary Fall Rummage Sale October 10-14- Broken Bow Municipal Building Bundle Days - No Sales Bring your good, used items to donate Sun., October 10th - 1:oopm...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 PM
Address: 83222 4-H Camp Rd, Halsey, NE
Details: Location: Nebraska State 4-H Camp, Halsey Date: October 23, 2021 Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm Tickets: $30 ticket includes punch card for all carnival games and prizes, hayrack ride, caramel...
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 2520 S E St, Broken Bow, NE
The Holocaust: Words and Images is on Facebook. To connect with The Holocaust: Words and Images, join Facebook today.
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 43860 Paulsen Rd, Broken Bow, NE
We're releasing the Beast on October 12th! Come down for a pint!
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM
Address: 2750 S 27th St, Broken Bow, NE
The Healing Hearts & Families 2021 Gala will be held on Saturday, October 16, at the One Box Convention Center, in Broken Bow. Social Hour 5:30pm, Meal at 7:00pm, Live & Silent Auctions...
