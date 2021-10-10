CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilsey, KS

Wilsey calendar: Coming events

Wilsey Daily
Wilsey Daily
 6 days ago

(WILSEY, KS) Wilsey has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wilsey:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nhDUD_0cMypdpn00

HS VB @ WSL Tournament – Centre

Lost Springs, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 2382 310th St, Lost Springs, KS

HS VB - Wheat State League Tournament - The top six teams will play at Centre HS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Lyv3_0cMypdpn00

Hutchinson 8"x52' Transfer Auger

Americus, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Hutchinson 8"x52' Transfer Auger, 540 PTO, Top Shaft Drive, Hand Crank Winch, 195/70R14 Tires On 4 Bolt Wheels, Note: Operational Condition Of This Item Has Not Been Verified And Is Not Disputable...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZeXAB_0cMypdpn00

Lincolnville, Real Estate Auction, Griffin Real Estate

Lincolnville, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

158+/- Acres of Marion Co Cropland, Brome, Native Grass & Stone Home

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bcv6b_0cMypdpn00

Freedom Mixed Media

Junction City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 815 N Jefferson St, Junction City, KS

Join us for mixed Media class! In-person class will be Sunday, October 24 at 2 PM, however you can still bring your mixed media projects home! We will be offering kits and video instructions to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DCPLf_0cMypdpn00

The Church Ladies-On Our Best Behavior

Junction City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:45 AM

Address: 804 N Jefferson St, Junction City, KS

Join us for worship at First United Methodist Church-Junction City. You may also like the following events from The Church Ladies

