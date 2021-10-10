CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tobias, NE

Events on the Tobias calendar

 6 days ago

(TOBIAS, NE) Tobias is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tobias:

Medicare Part D 2021 Look-up and Enrollment Event

Geneva, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 1320 G St, Geneva, NE

Need help with Medicare Part D? Do you want to change your Medicare prescription drug plan?Do you have questions about, or are you having difficulty with, your Medicare prescription drug...

Ranch Life Saturdays at Rock Creek Stations SHP

Fairbury, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 57426 710th Rd, Fairbury, NE

Rock Creek Station SHP gives visitors a chance to travel back in time to the mid-1800s when road ranches provided services and respite for travelers heading west along the overland trails...

Geneva Farmers Market

Geneva, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - October 2021Tuesdays, 5PM - 6PMLocation:North 10th and G Street

Stag & Stagette

Milligan, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

October - Turkey & Ham | November - Pork | December - Beef | January - Turkey | February - Pork | March - Beef | April - Turkey

Fairbury Trunk/Treat

Fairbury, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Trunk or Treat, “Safe Trick or Treating” October 31 @ 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm Free Trunk or Treat ‘Safe Trick or Treating’ around the Historic Downtown Square on Sun., Oct 31 at 3:00 p.m. Downtown...

CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
ABOUT

With Tobias News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

