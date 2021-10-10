What’s up Auburn: Local events calendar

(AUBURN, WV) Auburn is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Auburn area:

Heritage Fiber Arts Demonstration Weston, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 230 Main Ave, Weston, WV

The Weston Glass Museum will be hosting a Fiber Arts Demonstration featuring Julia Bragg, a local artisan. The demonstration will go over multiple steps in the fiber arts process with...

Halloween Mini Sessions Weston, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 160 Jackson Mill Rd, Weston, WV

📢 BIG ANNOUNCEMENT! 📢 Turning Key Photography is offering Halloween Mini Sessions! Dress in your best costumes, bring your kids, bring your friends, bring your family, let’s have some Halloween...

Free Community Dinner Weston, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 120 E 3rd St, Weston, WV

Our monthly Free Community Dinner will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 23. The menu is TBD. This will be a pick-up only at the side door of the church. Please park in the side lot by the...

Daryl Mosley West Union, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Address: 203 Neely Ave, West Union, WV

First Assembly of God presents an intimate visit with 2-time Songwriter of the Year and Grand Ole Opry veteran Daryl Mosley

Wild and WonderFALL Hike Cairo, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 202 N Bend Park Rd, Cairo, WV

Lace up your boots and get ready to view North Bend State Park as you never have before for our Wild and WonderFALL hike this October 16, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Join park naturalist Adam Wissner...