Mayfield, KS

Mayfield events coming up

Mayfield News Beat
Mayfield News Beat
 6 days ago

(MAYFIELD, KS) Live events are lining up on the Mayfield calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mayfield area:

Patriot League Meet

Mulvane, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Home of the Wildcats - Head Coach - Robin Williams Assistant Coach - Hayley Hunsberger Date Event Location Time Result Thursday, 9/2/21 Clearwater Inv. Clearwater, 140 Fourth Ave., Clearwater...

Haunted Stroll: Boo Bash Trail

Clearwater, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 7800 S 103rd St W, Clearwater, KS

Venture through the trails of Starwoods with Girl Scouts during the spooky evening fun of the Boo Bash Trail. Boo Bash Trail Venture through Starwoods on the thrilling Boo Bash Trail where you'll...

Costume & Trick or Treat

Clearwater, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 8135 South 119th St W, Clearwater, KS

Costume & Trick or Treat is on Facebook. To connect with Costume & Trick or Treat, join Facebook today.

Halloween Pickleball Tournament

Mulvane, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: Mulvane, KS

Find a partner and come celebrate some Halloween fun with the Mulvane Rec! Players are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes. Come dressed up as your favorite duos! (Mario & Luigi, Batman & Robin...

Youth Rodeo- FINALS

Conway Springs, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Dummy roping, Barrel Racing, Flag Race, Pole Bending, Big T, Goat tying, Breakaway Dummy Roping

