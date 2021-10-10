CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hume, CA

Hume calendar: Coming events

Hume Daily
Hume Daily
 6 days ago

(HUME, CA) Hume is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hume:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c8vte_0cMypZFl00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Woodlake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Woodlake, CA 93286

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48UZSw_0cMypZFl00

Class of 1971 50 year class reunion

Dinuba, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 3018 Ridge Creek Dr, Dinuba, CA

Sign up. It is our 50th class reunion. Realize many of you still live in the Reedley area and see each other often, but many of us haven't seen each other for 20, 30, or 50 years. Please sign up...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13okmX_0cMypZFl00

Heartland Charter School- Cat Haven

Dunlap, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 38257 East Kings Canyon Road, Dunlap, CA 93621

PLEASE READ THE DETAILS OF THIS FIELD TRIP CAREFULLY. EACH FIELD TRIP HAS UNIQUE GUIDELINES FOR AGES, NUMBER OF CHAPERONES, ETC. NO REFUNDS!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1thEQn_0cMypZFl00

~Sequoia Fall Colors fun!!! Perfect for First-timers. Camping, Nature, Hiking

Three Rivers, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 47050 Generals Hwy, Three Rivers, CA

Let's visit & explore Sequoia National Park As with many things on this group. This trip is special and different. We have have riverfront sites WITH a beach! Our site has a pool Too!! All...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FRQGb_0cMypZFl00

MENS RETREAT

Hume, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Escape with a Purpose. Men's retreat is designed to ignite passionate living for hundreds of men through outdoor activities, great food, engaging worship, and messages of conviction. They are...

