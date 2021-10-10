CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grenora, ND

Events on the Grenora calendar

Grenora News Watch
Grenora News Watch
 6 days ago

(GRENORA, ND) Grenora is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Grenora:



Nelson, Nelson & Nelson Estates Auction

Homestead, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Watch for complete listing and photos coming soon! For information contact Jesse May at Steffes Group, 406.431.9436 FARM EQUIPMENT AUCTION LOCATION: 532 Big Lake Rd., Homestead, MT 59242 PREVIEW...



Night of Worship

Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:15 PM

Address: 721 26th St W, Williston, ND

Come gather for a special night of worship through song, prayer, and community. This is a family-friendly event, and ALL are welcome. Bring your friends and family for a fun night of worship.



Spooktacular Event

Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Williston, ND

Our annual Halloween Spooktacular event will feature trick-or-treat bags for the kiddos and we are still working on some new fun things to include!



James Memorial Art Center Prom Spooktacular

Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 621 1st Ave W, Williston, ND

Something is brewing at the James! The James Memorial Art Center is hosting a Prom Spooktacular on Saturday, October 16, from 8pm till you creep, float or crawl home. Just kidding! We’re kicking...



Trivia

Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Trivia at 213 11th St W, Williston, ND 58801-5125, United States on Wed Sep 22 2021 at 07:00 pm to 09:00 pm

Grenora News Watch

Grenora News Watch

Grenora, ND
With Grenora News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

