CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Holstein, NE

Holstein events coming soon

Holstein Journal
Holstein Journal
 6 days ago

(HOLSTEIN, NE) Holstein is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Holstein:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U84IC_0cMypWba00

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 515 S 4th Ave, Hastings, NE

It's October and Hastings Community Theatre has a new screen and projector. HCT AFTER DARK has decided what better way than to celebrate both Halloween and the new screen than showing "The Rocky...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hjM1S_0cMypWba00

Park and Pray

Juniata, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:45 PM

Address: 13175 W 70th St, Juniata, NE

Anytime between 2:45 and 3:10 - You won't disrupt, just come at anytime and return to your vehicles before children are dismissed from school. We will have scripture, a topic and typed prayers, so...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uEDcc_0cMypWba00

Soup's On!

Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 550 S Technical Blvd, Hastings, NE

Just in time for cooler weather, participants will make a variety of cream and broth soups as a group. The class includes hands-on instruction and soup samples to taste or take home. Course is...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=195dGl_0cMypWba00

Marvin 4-11 12’ Landplane

Heartwell, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Marvin 4-11 12’ Landplane, Pull Type, Hydraulic Raise And Lower, Single Tandem Transport Wheels: LT235/85R16, 4 Rolling Packing Drums, Approximately 60’ Long, SN: 022-6148

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W9VIe_0cMypWba00

Fall Craft & Vendor Show

Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Join us for our Annual Fall Craft & Vendor Show! We are still looking for Vendors. Please contact Misty via email vendorshow@zionclassical.org

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hastings, NE
Government
City
Juniata, NE
City
Holstein, NE
City
Hastings, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Ne#Sun Oct 10#Lt235 85r16
Holstein Journal

Holstein Journal

Holstein, NE
7
Followers
257
Post
525
Views
ABOUT

With Holstein Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy