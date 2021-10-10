Holstein events coming soon

(HOLSTEIN, NE) Holstein is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Holstein:

The Rocky Horror Picture Show Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 515 S 4th Ave, Hastings, NE

It's October and Hastings Community Theatre has a new screen and projector. HCT AFTER DARK has decided what better way than to celebrate both Halloween and the new screen than showing "The Rocky...

Park and Pray Juniata, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:45 PM

Address: 13175 W 70th St, Juniata, NE

Anytime between 2:45 and 3:10 - You won't disrupt, just come at anytime and return to your vehicles before children are dismissed from school. We will have scripture, a topic and typed prayers, so...

Soup's On! Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 550 S Technical Blvd, Hastings, NE

Just in time for cooler weather, participants will make a variety of cream and broth soups as a group. The class includes hands-on instruction and soup samples to taste or take home. Course is...

Marvin 4-11 12’ Landplane Heartwell, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Marvin 4-11 12’ Landplane, Pull Type, Hydraulic Raise And Lower, Single Tandem Transport Wheels: LT235/85R16, 4 Rolling Packing Drums, Approximately 60’ Long, SN: 022-6148

Fall Craft & Vendor Show Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Join us for our Annual Fall Craft & Vendor Show! We are still looking for Vendors. Please contact Misty via email vendorshow@zionclassical.org