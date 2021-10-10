CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nixon, NV

Nixon calendar: Coming events

Nixon Digest
Nixon Digest
 6 days ago

(NIXON, NV) Nixon has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Nixon:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pEn8Q_0cMypUq800

How To Improve Your Memory - Reno

Sun Valley, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Iris Reading is the largest provider of speed-reading, memory & productivity courses for students and professionals . Iris Reading courses have been taught to employees at NASA, Google, Groupon...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yYV6x_0cMypUq800

2021 WHO Wants to Race 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home. Save $5

Reno, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Reno, NV 89510

Okay people! Did you know that Doctor Who Day is celebrated each year on November 23. It’s our sixth annual WHO Wants to Race 1M 5K 10K 13.1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dPdj0_0cMypUq800

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Fernley, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Femley, NV 89408

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1muYFo_0cMypUq800

Fall Craft Fair

Fernley, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 105 Lois Ln, Fernley, NV

The Fernley Senior Center will be hosting their fall craft fair which will feature several local craft booths as well as a raffle and bake sale.

Time Management: How To Avoid Wasting Time- Reno

Sun Valley, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Learn the time management techniques of top executives and how to get more out of your day.

ABOUT

With Nixon Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

