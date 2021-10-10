Nixon calendar: Coming events

(NIXON, NV) Nixon has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Nixon:

How To Improve Your Memory - Reno Sun Valley, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Iris Reading is the largest provider of speed-reading, memory & productivity courses for students and professionals . Iris Reading courses have been taught to employees at NASA, Google, Groupon...

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Reno, NV 89510

Okay people! Did you know that Doctor Who Day is celebrated each year on November 23. It’s our sixth annual WHO Wants to Race 1M 5K 10K 13.1

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Fernley, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Femley, NV 89408

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Fall Craft Fair Fernley, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 105 Lois Ln, Fernley, NV

The Fernley Senior Center will be hosting their fall craft fair which will feature several local craft booths as well as a raffle and bake sale.

Time Management: How To Avoid Wasting Time- Reno Sun Valley, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Learn the time management techniques of top executives and how to get more out of your day.