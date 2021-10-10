Leadore calendar: What's coming up
(LEADORE, ID) Leadore is ready for live events.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Leadore:
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:30 PM
Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:45 AM
Agendas and minutes can be found at Lemhi County's Website
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Address: 212 S Andrews St, Salmon, ID
Come and support your veterans and join us for the American Legion Breakfast! 7:30 am - 11 am Every 4th Sunday of every month!
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 317 Riverfront Dr, Salmon, ID
Moontricks – Canadian Beats meet Guitar, Banjo, and vocals i Event found in :
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 1140 Cemetery St, Salmon, ID
HarvestFest 2021 is back! Invite your friends and family for a night of fun, games, chili, and candy! Bring the whole family and invite your friends for this free family fun event! We cannot wait...
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Spike Coggins is coming back to Salmon and will be playing at the Last Wave on October 9th from 6:30-9pm. Come on down and enjoy some good food and drinks and listen to Spike jam on his "Canjo!"
