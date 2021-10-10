CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leadore, ID

Leadore calendar: What's coming up

 6 days ago

(LEADORE, ID) Leadore is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Leadore:

Lemhi County Commissioners

Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:45 AM

Agendas and minutes can be found at Lemhi County's Website

American Legion Breakfast

Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 212 S Andrews St, Salmon, ID

Come and support your veterans and join us for the American Legion Breakfast! 7:30 am - 11 am Every 4th Sunday of every month!

Moontricks

Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 317 Riverfront Dr, Salmon, ID

Moontricks – Canadian Beats meet Guitar, Banjo, and vocals i Event found in :

HarvestFest 2021

Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1140 Cemetery St, Salmon, ID

HarvestFest 2021 is back! Invite your friends and family for a night of fun, games, chili, and candy! Bring the whole family and invite your friends for this free family fun event! We cannot wait...

Spike Coggins Music LIVE at Last Wave

Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Spike Coggins is coming back to Salmon and will be playing at the Last Wave on October 9th from 6:30-9pm. Come on down and enjoy some good food and drinks and listen to Spike jam on his "Canjo!"

With Leadore News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

