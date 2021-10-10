Farlington events coming soon

(FARLINGTON, KS) Live events are lining up on the Farlington calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Farlington area:

Pumpkin Patch at Wood Farms Pittsburg, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1108 S 200th St, Pittsburg, KS

Sits on 78 acres and blends farm and fun. Enjoy the hay maze, corn maze, hay ride, giant pumpkin bounce pad, combine slides/play set, and several inflatables. Open to the public in 2021 on...

GHS Class of '76 45th Reunion Girard, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Check our 8th grade graduation photo! It's hard to believe we have now been out of high school for 45 years! About this Event Please plan to join your fellow classmates on Friday, October 15, 2021...

Candidate Forum Girard, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 415 N Summit St, Girard, KS

we will be allowing school board, city council and Mayoral election candidates a change to speak on key issues.

Dracula by Pittsburg Community Theatre Pittsburg, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 503 N Pine St, Pittsburg, KS

What better story to bring to life just in time for Halloween than Aric Cushing’s adaptation of the horrifying novel, “Dracula”, by Bram Stoker. The timeless tale of a vampire’s thirst is creepy...

Bloody Benders Halloween Costume Party Girard, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 820 S Summit St, Girard, KS

Our annual Halloween costume party with live music by Jason Garrison. Get a costume, drink, dance, play and be scary.