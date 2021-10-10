CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farlington, KS

Farlington events coming soon

Farlington Daily
 6 days ago

(FARLINGTON, KS) Live events are lining up on the Farlington calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Farlington area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QDyk5_0cMypS4g00

Pumpkin Patch at Wood Farms

Pittsburg, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1108 S 200th St, Pittsburg, KS

Sits on 78 acres and blends farm and fun. Enjoy the hay maze, corn maze, hay ride, giant pumpkin bounce pad, combine slides/play set, and several inflatables. Open to the public in 2021 on...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rmFjo_0cMypS4g00

GHS Class of '76 45th Reunion

Girard, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Check our 8th grade graduation photo! It's hard to believe we have now been out of high school for 45 years! About this Event Please plan to join your fellow classmates on Friday, October 15, 2021...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IIt1f_0cMypS4g00

Candidate Forum

Girard, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 415 N Summit St, Girard, KS

we will be allowing school board, city council and Mayoral election candidates a change to speak on key issues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V5sL1_0cMypS4g00

Dracula by Pittsburg Community Theatre

Pittsburg, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 503 N Pine St, Pittsburg, KS

What better story to bring to life just in time for Halloween than Aric Cushing’s adaptation of the horrifying novel, “Dracula”, by Bram Stoker. The timeless tale of a vampire’s thirst is creepy...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G92dO_0cMypS4g00

Bloody Benders Halloween Costume Party

Girard, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 820 S Summit St, Girard, KS

Our annual Halloween costume party with live music by Jason Garrison. Get a costume, drink, dance, play and be scary.

CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
Farlington Daily

Farlington, KS
ABOUT

With Farlington Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

