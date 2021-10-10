What’s up Union Center: Local events calendar

(UNION CENTER, SD) Union Center has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Union Center:

EAFB - Fright Night Trivia Ellsworth Afb, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 2838 Arnold Drive, Ellsworth Air Force Base, SD 57706

Join us for a night full of Halloween themed trivia.

EAFB Candy Caper 2021 Ellsworth Afb, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 2370 Risner Drive, Ellsworth, SD 57706

Come to the PRIDE Hangar for a whole lot of fun and activities! Sign up for your hour of fun. Family and kid friendly.

Story Time w/ Miss Patty Newell, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Story Time w/ Miss Patty! Come have fun in our interactive Story time for the little kids! All ages are welcome, but the books chosen will be geared towards the 0-5 year olds!

Heart Link Spouse Orientation Ellsworth Afb, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 2838 Arnold Dr, Ellsworth AFB, SD 57706

Heart Link Spouse Orientation is designed to welcome you into the military family and help you create a foundation for success in the AF.

Haybuster 256 Self-Loading Bale Processor New Underwood, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Haybuster 256 T/A Self-Loading Bale Processor, Small 1000 PTO, (2) Axles, 11L-15 Front Tires, 11L-15 Rear Tires, Chain Conveyor, Hauls (4) Bales With (1) In The Tub, SN: 923016