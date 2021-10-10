CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union Center, SD

What’s up Union Center: Local events calendar

 6 days ago

(UNION CENTER, SD) Union Center has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Union Center:

EAFB - Fright Night Trivia

Ellsworth Afb, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 2838 Arnold Drive, Ellsworth Air Force Base, SD 57706

Join us for a night full of Halloween themed trivia.

EAFB Candy Caper 2021

Ellsworth Afb, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 2370 Risner Drive, Ellsworth, SD 57706

Come to the PRIDE Hangar for a whole lot of fun and activities! Sign up for your hour of fun. Family and kid friendly.

Story Time w/ Miss Patty

Newell, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Story Time w/ Miss Patty! Come have fun in our interactive Story time for the little kids! All ages are welcome, but the books chosen will be geared towards the 0-5 year olds!

Heart Link Spouse Orientation

Ellsworth Afb, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 2838 Arnold Dr, Ellsworth AFB, SD 57706

Heart Link Spouse Orientation is designed to welcome you into the military family and help you create a foundation for success in the AF.

Haybuster 256 Self-Loading Bale Processor

New Underwood, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Haybuster 256 T/A Self-Loading Bale Processor, Small 1000 PTO, (2) Axles, 11L-15 Front Tires, 11L-15 Rear Tires, Chain Conveyor, Hauls (4) Bales With (1) In The Tub, SN: 923016

CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
With Union Center Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

