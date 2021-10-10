CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paynes Creek, CA

Paynes Creek calendar: Coming events

 6 days ago

(PAYNES CREEK, CA) Live events are coming to Paynes Creek.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Paynes Creek:

Spooktacular (#LoveRedBluff)

Red Bluff, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 555 Washington St, Red Bluff, CA

The Vineyard is excited to have a booth at this year's Spooktacular event! This fun community event is at the Red Bluff River Park and is a GREAT place to bring your familiy for fun, especially...

Monthly Chamber Board Meeting

Cottonwood, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Our board meets the second Wednesday of every month. For more information, please call 530.347.6800. Members are always welcome!

Household Hazardous Waste Collection

Red Bluff, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 19995 Plymire Rd, Red Bluff, CA

Household Hazardous Waste Collection events are for Tehama County residents and businesses only. Businesses MUST make an appointment prior to dropping off Hazardous Waste. What to bring...

Paint Party, "Glam Pumpkins"

Cottonwood, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 17590 Dolores Dr, Cottonwood, CA

“Glam Pumpkins” Paint Party Monday, October 11th @ 6:30 - 8:30 *Doors open 15 minutes early* 17590 Dolores Dr., Cottonwood **Please arrive early or contact us if you have groups of 3 or more for...

copeland, ca

Red Bluff, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in copeland_ca? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
With Paynes Creek News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

