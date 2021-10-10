CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock River, WY

Rock River events coming up

Rock River Today
Rock River Today
 6 days ago

(ROCK RIVER, WY) Live events are lining up on the Rock River calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Rock River:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=462Utb_0cMypPQV00

Jonathan Foster live at The Great Untamed - Laramie, WY

Laramie, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 209 S 3rd St, Laramie, WY

On tour, Americana roots songwriter Jonathan Foster returns to perform solo-acoustic at The Great Untamed in Laramie, Wyoming!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K4tar_0cMypPQV00

9:45AM Bible Classes

Laramie, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:45 AM

Address: 1270 N 9th St, Laramie, WY

Sunday Morning Bible Class at Trinity Baptist Church in Laramie, Wyoming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AtJAg_0cMypPQV00

Gasoline Lollipops w/ Bob Lefevre and the Already Gone

Laramie, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 710 E. Garfrield st, Laramie, WY 82070

Laradise Music Showcase Presents the Gasoline Lollipops with special guests Bob Lefevre and the Already Gone

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DRvX4_0cMypPQV00

Observe the Moon Night

Laramie, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: Physical Sciences, Laramie, WY

S.T.A.R. Observatory on the roof of the Physical Sciences building will be open to the public for observing the moon! Free event, weather permitting. You may also like the following events from...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SmAdv_0cMypPQV00

Art of the Idea Workshop with Liz Rossof

Laramie, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 2111 East Willett Drive, Laramie, WY 82071

Imagine and create objects of value in a fun, open-ended, multi-medium conceptual art exploration led by artist-in-residence Liz Rossof.

