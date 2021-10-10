Tyonek events coming up

(TYONEK, AK) Live events are lining up on the Tyonek calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Tyonek area:

BenJammin and the Jammin Band @Kenai Joe's Kenai, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 801 Cook Dr, Kenai, AK

Join us back at Joe's for an amazing night of good people, live music, and making memories. You may also like the following

Yarn Club Kenai, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 163 Main St Loop, Kenai, AK

Do you Knit? Crochet? Embroider? Mend? Are you the kind of person who wants company doing so? Join other like-minded library patrons for a fun hour of crafting. Share ideas, get help, and just...

10/23 Sunflower @ Dry Bones Kenai, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 11595 Kenai Spur Hwy, Kenai, AK

We’re painting beautiful sunflowers on a 10x20 tall canvas! Add ‘Welcome’ or a name to make a perfect sign for your entry or leave it simply flowers! This class is at Dry Bones in Kenai! $45...

Trick or Treat Alley/Trunk or Treat Kenai, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 55176 Poolside Ave, Kenai, AK

Family friendly event for children of all ages. A safe place to bring your children for indoor or outdoor trick or treating.

IF4 Live Event | Kenai, AK Kenai, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Address: 11471 Kenai Spur Hwy, Kenai, AK

Kenai Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center | October 23, 2021 Doors open at 4:00 PM. Film begins at 5:30 PM Hosted By: Kenai Peninsula Chapter of Trout Unlimited If available, tickets may be...