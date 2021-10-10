CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soda Springs, CA

Coming soon: Soda Springs events

Soda Springs Post
 6 days ago

(SODA SPRINGS, CA) Soda Springs is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Soda Springs:

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Truckee, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Truckee, CA 96160

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Planning Commission Meeting

Truckee, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Agenda Additional Information & Public Comment Click here while the meeting is taking place to view it live.

THE TRIP IMMERSIVE CYCLE

Truckee, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:15 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 12047 Donner Pass Rd, Truckee, CA

THE TRIP™ is a fully immersive workout experience that combines a 40-minute multi-peak cycling workout with a journey through digitally-created worlds. With its cinema-scale screen and sound...

Truckee River Day Cleanup

Truckee, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 10418 Donner Pass Rd, Truckee, CA

Join us in giving back to our beautiful Truckee River Watershed at the annual Truckee River Day restoration project. Work alongside your friends –...\n

11th Annual High Fives Tahoe Charity Golf Tournament - Campaign

Truckee, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 11406 Henness Rd, Truckee, CA

Join High Fives Non-Profit Foundation at Gray’s Crossing Golf Course for the 11th Annual CA Golf Tournament to support injured athletes.

CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
