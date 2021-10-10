Coming soon: Soda Springs events

(SODA SPRINGS, CA) Soda Springs is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Soda Springs:

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Truckee, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Truckee, CA 96160

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Planning Commission Meeting Truckee, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Agenda Additional Information & Public Comment Click here while the meeting is taking place to view it live.

THE TRIP IMMERSIVE CYCLE Truckee, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:15 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 12047 Donner Pass Rd, Truckee, CA

THE TRIP™ is a fully immersive workout experience that combines a 40-minute multi-peak cycling workout with a journey through digitally-created worlds. With its cinema-scale screen and sound...

Truckee River Day Cleanup Truckee, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 10418 Donner Pass Rd, Truckee, CA

Join us in giving back to our beautiful Truckee River Watershed at the annual Truckee River Day restoration project. Work alongside your friends –...



11th Annual High Fives Tahoe Charity Golf Tournament - Campaign Truckee, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 11406 Henness Rd, Truckee, CA

Join High Fives Non-Profit Foundation at Gray’s Crossing Golf Course for the 11th Annual CA Golf Tournament to support injured athletes.