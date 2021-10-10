Elk City calendar: Coming events

(ELK CITY, ID) Elk City is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Elk City:

ARF Halloween Ball Grangeville, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:45 PM

Address: 111 S Meadow St, Grangeville, ID

Attention all Ghosts & Goblins and Creatures of the Night!! It's almost time for the annual (last year doesn't count!) Animal Rescue Foundation's Halloween Ball Bash on Saturday, October 30th,at...

Bill Mattocks & Friends Grangeville, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 101 E Main St, Grangeville, ID

Many folks have asked me "Hey, Can you get that guy who plays harmonica back again?" Well, you're in for a huge musical opportunity this year. This is line up of TOP artists you won't see play...

Long Camp Farmer's Market Kamiah, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 4192 US-12, Kamiah, ID

Season:Summer Market Hours May 1 - October 30, 2021Saturdays, 9am - 1pm Location:Long Camp RV Park 4192 Highway 12, Kamiah, ID