Elk City, ID

Elk City calendar: Coming events

Elk City News Flash
 6 days ago

(ELK CITY, ID) Elk City is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Elk City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yN5bo_0cMypM1Y00

ARF Halloween Ball

Grangeville, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:45 PM

Address: 111 S Meadow St, Grangeville, ID

Attention all Ghosts & Goblins and Creatures of the Night!! It's almost time for the annual (last year doesn't count!) Animal Rescue Foundation's Halloween Ball Bash on Saturday, October 30th,at...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NvXX2_0cMypM1Y00

Bill Mattocks & Friends

Grangeville, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 101 E Main St, Grangeville, ID

Many folks have asked me "Hey, Can you get that guy who plays harmonica back again?" Well, you're in for a huge musical opportunity this year. This is line up of TOP artists you won't see play...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mmGHz_0cMypM1Y00

Long Camp Farmer's Market

Kamiah, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 4192 US-12, Kamiah, ID

Season:Summer Market Hours May 1 - October 30, 2021Saturdays, 9am - 1pm Location:Long Camp RV Park 4192 Highway 12, Kamiah, ID

CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
Elk City, ID
With Elk City News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

