Paisley, OR

Paisley events coming soon

Paisley News Beat
 6 days ago

(PAISLEY, OR) Paisley has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Paisley area:

High Intensity Tactics (HIT) Handgun

Lakeview, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 96747 OR-140, Lakeview, OR

This is an advanced course, both mentally and physically, available only to TR course graduates. You will be tired. You will be sore. You will have scrapes, bumps, and bruises. You will be tested...

Urban Rifle 2 Vehicle Defense

Lakeview, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 96747 OR-140, Lakeview, OR

Urban Rifle 2 with Vehicle Defense addresses where we spend a portion of our day; in and around our vehicles. This course is offered ONLY to Thunder Ranch students that have completed Urban Rifle...

Fall Festival 2021

Christmas Valley, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 87921 County Hwy 5-14, Christmas Valley, OR

The Fall Festival is our annual fundraiser to support mission work around the world. This is our 28th year of the event. This year the event will be held in person at Christmas Valley Community...

